Occupiers Conducting Reconnaissance And Preparing For Offensive In Certain Areas Of Front - General Staff

The Russian occupation army continues to carry out attacks in four directions, and also conducts reconnaissance in some areas of the front in preparation for an offensive.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in its evening operational update on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The command said that the troops of the invaders continue to attempt offensive actions in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka directions. It is noted that the enemy suffers heavy losses.

"The enemy is actively conducting reconnaissance, preparing for an offensive in certain areas," the General Staff emphasized.

It is reported that during the day the invaders launched 2 rocket and 2 air strikes, and also carried out 24 attacks from multiple rocket launchers (MLRS).

As a result of the use of mortars, tanks and artillery of various types, the Russians fired at areas of almost 70 settlements along the entire front line.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 16, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed to complete the occupation of the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions by March of this year.

And at the beginning of the month, the agency predicted that in 2023 Russia will try to carry out a new large-scale offensive in the east or north of Ukraine.

We also reported that today, February 1, intelligence warned that a difficult situation is expected at the front in the next few months.