Georgia Wants Russia To Leave Their Lands As Part Of Peace Agreement With Ukraine

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili believes that the future diplomatic settlement of the Russian Federation’s full-scale war against Ukraine should also include the issue of withdrawing the Russian military from the occupied Georgian territories.

She said this in an interview with Bloomberg, European Pravda reports.

“Russia has to learn where its borders are. The Georgian issues should be on the table because nobody should think that this war can be resolved without Russia retreating from all the occupied territories,” the Georgian president said.

According to Zourabichvili, Putin's decisive defeat in Ukraine is fast approaching, and "Russia already practically lost the battles if not completely the war."

She also stressed that without requiring Russia to make a full withdrawal as part of surrender terms, “the western world will make another big mistake — as big as 2008, 2014.”

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Prime Minister of Georgia considers enough what the government is doing to support Ukraine.

Earlier Georgia explained the refusal to provide Ukraine with air defense systems Buk and Javelin.