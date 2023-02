Today's searches and handing suspicions carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine together with colleagues in the power bloc are a global blow to the internal enemy.

The head of the SSU Vasyl Maliuk has stated this.

"We carry out the task set by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and synchronously deal a global blow to the internal enemy. And vivid evidence of this is mass searches, handing suspicions and the detention of intruders of various caliber. This is only the first stage of the comprehensive and systemic work that the Security Service is already conducting. And we do not plan to stop! Every criminal who has the audacity to harm Ukraine, especially in the war, should clearly understand - we will put shackles on his hands. The SSU will make every effort to do this," said Vasyl Maliuk, head of the Security Service of Ukraine.

According to him, it concerns working out persons who harm the security of the state in various spheres by their actions: traitors of Ukraine and agents of Russian special services; representatives of organized crime; and corrupt officials who undermine the country's economy and the stable functioning of the military-industrial complex, etc.

Maliuk added that now the SSU informs society about the results of today's events and, given the large amount of materials, will continue to do so in the coming days.

As it became known, on February 1, searches took place at the oligarch Ihor Kolomoiskyi, the former head of the Ministry of Interior Affairs Arsen Avakov, the president of Kyivmiskbud Ihor Kushnir, the heads of the Tax Service of Kyiv and others.