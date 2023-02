Oksana Datii, the acting head of the Main Directorate of the State Tax Service in Kyiv, searched by the State Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday, has 3 apartments in the capital with a total value of USD 1 million and an expensive car that is registered for her driver.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency in the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

SBI operatives are investigating the lifestyle of the acting head of the Main Directorate of the State Tax Service in Kyiv.

It is noted that it does not correspond to the level of official income of the head of the State Tax Service: it has 3 apartments in Kyiv with a total value of about USD 1 million, a house near the capital worth USD 200,000 and two cars worth about USD 150,000.

At the same time, one of Datii's cars worth about USD 100,000 is registered for her driver, whose income in recent years amounted to no more than USD 8,000.

Also, she uses expensive jewelry, exceptionally expensive branded clothes, gold watches and other elite things.

The total amount of established unreasonable assets of the official is about USD 1.4 million.

As part of the investigation of criminal proceedings regarding the abuse of power, which entailed grave consequences, SBI employees conduct searches at the place of residence and the work of the person involved.

During the investigative actions, the SBI has already found USD 158,000, UAH 530,000 and EUR 2,200, elite watches, cars, etc.

