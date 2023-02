Viacheslav Bohuslaev, the former president of Motor Sich, the largest manufacturer of aircraft engines and gas turbine installations (Zaporizhzhia), was notified of suspicion of assisting the activities of the DPR terrorist organization.

The press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office has announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Under the procedural leadership of the prosecutors of the Prosecutor General’s Office, the former president of Motor Sich JSC was informed of a new suspicion - the assistance to the activities of the DPR terrorist organization (Article 258‑3 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the statement said.

According to investigators, in December 2017, the suspect organized the economic activities of the separate Motor Sich unit - Snizhnianskyi Machine-Building Plant in the temporarily occupied city of Snizhne, Donetsk Region.

"By his actions, he contributed to the activities of the DPR terrorist organization. He paid in its favor the so-called "taxes" and "customs payments." They were used, among other things, to forcibly change the boundaries of the territory and border of Ukraine and commit terrorist acts," the PGO adds.

To bypass the established restrictions on economic relations with the enterprise in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk Region, controlled commercial structures registered in foreign jurisdiction were used.

Motor Sich, through foreign companies, supplied raw materials in the form of workpieces to the Snizhnianskyi Machine-Building Plant and received spare parts for aircraft engines from it.

Exposure measures were carried out by employees of the Department of Counterintelligence and the Main Investigative Department of the SSU together with the Department of Protection of the Interests of Society and the State of the National Police.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October 2022, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv detained the president of Motor Sich Bohuslaev, who is suspected of cooperation with Russia during the war.

The Security Service of Ukraine published audio recordings of Bohuslaev's telephone conversations confirming his cooperation with the aggressor country.

Even after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Bohuslaev continued to supply the Russian Federation with engines and other spare parts for attack helicopters.