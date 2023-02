The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence denies the possibility of the dismissal of Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov.

Committee members Solomiya Bobrovska and Yehor Cherniev informed Ukrainian News Agency about this.

"I don't have such information," replied Deputy Chairman of the Committee on National Security Cherniev to a question about the possibility of dismissing the head of the authority.

Bobrovska reported that this issue was not discussed in the committee, and there is no such issue on the agenda at the next meeting.

Earlier, the mass media reported that Reznikov may leave his post at the Ministry of Defense and move to the Ministry of Justice.

In addition, the Member of Parliament from the European Solidarity faction Oleksii Honcharenko stated in his Telegram channel that there are active discussions that Reznikov may head the Ministry of Justice instead of the Ministry of Defense.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) has asked the court to bring to administrative responsibility the former head of the department of public procurement and supply of material resources of the Ministry of Defense Bohdan Khmelnytskyi.

The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Deputy Defense Minister Viyacheslav Shapovalov, who was responsible for the rear support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.