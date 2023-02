Factory In Melitopol, Where Occupiers Placed Their Base, Caught Fire - Fedorov

A fire broke out at the Refma plant in occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Region. Before that, the Russians set up their military base there.

Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov announced this in his Telegram channel.

"This morning, residents of the temporarily occupied Melitopol witnessed a large-scale fire. Thick smoke was billowing in the lower part of the city behind the central market in the area of the Refma factory captured by the occupiers, where they placed their military base," he wrote.

It is currently unknown whether the occupants were injured by the fire. However, explosions caused by the flames were not heard in the city.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the occupation administration of the Zaporizhzhia Region will introduce a ban on crossing checkpoints around occupied Melitopol without special passes from March 1, 2023.

In three settlements of the Zaporizhzhia Region, including Melitopol, the Russian occupation authorities stopped paying social benefits to Ukrainians, citing a lack of rubles.

At this time, the occupiers are taking their killed soldiers en masse to the local morgue in Melitopol, which is why the facility is filled with the bodies of Russians.