The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed Serhii Zviahintsev as acting head of the State Customs Service.

The representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, reported this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to his information, the duties of the head of the State Customs Service of Ukraine have been temporarily entrusted to Serhii Borysovych Zviahintsev.

At the same time, Oleksandr Hennadiyovych Shchutskyi was dismissed from the post of first deputy head of the State Customs Service of Ukraine and suspended from exercising his powers, and disciplinary proceedings were initiated against Ruslan Anatoliyovych Cherkasskyi, deputy head of the State Customs Service of Ukraine.

