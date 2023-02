A Little Stupid. Avakov Tells About Searches Of His Home By SBI And SSU

The former Minister of Internal Affairs confirmed that investigative bodies searched him, but found nothing of interest.

He wrote about this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Investigators really did search me - as part of working out one of the working versions of the causes of the tragedy in Brovary. The investigation was interested in the contracts for the purchase of Super Puma helicopters (Airbus Helicopters H225) by the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The investigators behaved correctly, although the expediency of conducting such an investigative action looks a bit stupid, six years after the conclusion of the contract. Of course, nothing relevant to the interests of the investigation was found," Avakov wrote.

He noted that the Ukrainian-French contract for the supply of Airbus helicopters to the Ministry of Internal Affairs was concluded within the framework of the intergovernmental agreement ratified by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine in 2018.

In addition, he said, the contract was being audited by the French government and the Treasury.

"These helicopters have saved and will save thousands of lives. I am proud to have participated in this project," Avakov emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SSU and SBI conducted a search of the ex-head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Arsen Avakov, in connection with the helicopter crash in Brovary.

The helicopter with the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine on board, which fell on a residential area in Brovary, Kyiv Region, was purchased from the French company Airbus Helicopters during the leadership of the previous minister, Arsen Avakov.

And the helicopter crash in Brovary killed Minister of Internal Affairs Denys Monastyrskyi, his first deputy Yevhen Yenin and State Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Yurii Lubkovych.