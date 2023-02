During the day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 920 occupiers and several dozen units of enemy equipment. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale war, the Russian army has lost 128,420 soldiers.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The total combat losses of the enemy as of February 1, 2023 approximately amounted to:

personnel - about 128,420 (+920) persons were eliminated,

tanks - 3,209 (+8) units,

armored combat vehicles - 6,382 (+4) units,

artillery systems - 2,207 (+10) units,

MLRS - 458 (+4) units,

air defense systems - 221 (+0) units,

aircraft - 293 (+0) units,

helicopters - 284 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 1,951 (+0),

cruise missiles - 796 (+0),

ships/boats - 18 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 5,061 (+13) units,

special equipment - 200 (+0).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, last day the Defense Forces repelled enemy attacks in the areas of 13 settlements in the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions. The enemy continues to conduct offensive actions in the Lyman and Bakhmut directions, suffering heavy losses. It conducts unsuccessful offensive actions in the Avdiyivka and Novopavlivsk directions. In the Kupyansk and Zaporizhzhia directions - defends previously captured lines.

Also, on Monday, January 30, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated 850 soldiers of the Russian occupation army and destroyed more than 20 units of the enemy's ground and air vehicles.