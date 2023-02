The High Anti-Corruption Court acquitted Member of Parliament Volodymyr Hevko (Servant of the People) of criminal responsibility, who was suspected of not declaring assets worth UAH 3.7 million.

Ukrainian News Agency was informed about this in court.

On February 1, the panel of judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court granted Hevko's petition and released him from criminal liability for committing the offense provided for in Part 1 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Taking into account the positions of the participants, in particular, the opinion of the prosecutor, who confirmed the existence of the circumstances of assistance in the detection of a criminal offense and the operation of the law, which provides for the possibility of such a release, the High Anti-Corruption Court released the MP from criminal liability in connection with effective remorse and closed the criminal proceedings.

Hevko was released from criminal responsibility on grounds that are not rehabilitative.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau served Volodymyr Hevko, a member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People faction, with the suspicion of undeclared property worth UAH 3.7 million.

Hevko was threatened with a fine of up to UAH 51,000 or community service for up to 240 hours for not declaring an apartment and other property.