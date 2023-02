The Cabinet of Ministers decided to terminate the agreement with the Russian government on air transport and cooperation in the field of air transport.

The representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, reported this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The agreement between the Government of Ukraine and the Government of the Russian Federation on air communication and cooperation in the field of air transport, signed on January 12, 1994, and the agreement between the Government of the Russian Federation and the Government of Ukraine on the principles of cooperation in the field of production and supply of aviation equipment, signed on February 8, 1993, have been terminated," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December, Ukraine terminated the agreement with Belarus on air traffic.