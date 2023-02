The Cabinet of Ministers has dismissed the leadership of the State Customs Service.

Member of Parliament from the European Solidarity faction Oleksii Honcharenko announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Cabinet has dismissed the leadership of the State Customs Service. Dismissed: Acting Chairman Demchenko and his deputies - Shchutskyi and Cherkaskyi," the MP wrote.

On November 5, 2021, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Viacheslav Demchenko, former head of the Intelligence Directorate of the Administration of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, as the Provisional Chairman of the State Customs Service instead of Pavlo Riabykin.

On November 3, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Demchenko as the head of the Intelligence Directorate of the Administration of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Bureau of Investigation detained the deputy head of one of the departments of the State Tax Service in the Zhytomyr Region on suspicion of receiving UAH 200,000 of a bribe.

In November 2022, the Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Holos faction, Yaroslav Zhelezniak, said that a search was carried out in the State Tax Service.