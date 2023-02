In 2022, 2.8 million contracts totaling UAH 484 million were concluded in the ProZorro public procurement system.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Economy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Despite Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, in the ProZorro public procurement system in 2022, the total number of completed procurements amounted to 2.8 million contracts totaling UAH 484 million. At the same time, the number of competitive procurements last year amounted to 160,000, and the amount of transactions concluded was UAH 198 million. The total number of customers last year was about 30,000, of which 16,000 announced competitive procurements. The total number of bidders was about 181,000, and 33,000 participants participated in the competitive bidding," said Deputy Minister of Economy Nadiia Bihun.

According to her, the TOP-5 procurements of 2022 are as follows: food - 25,000, construction works - 23,000, medical equipment - 20,000, petroleum products - 15,000, agricultural products - 8,000.

"After a drop in competitive procedures to 28% at the beginning of a large-scale invasion between February 24 and June 27, at the end of 2022 we reached the level of competitive procedures in the system - 44%," said Bihun.

According to her, despite the war, the public procurement system continues to develop, in particular, integration with the register of corruption offenses has started, which will greatly simplify the work of bidders.

The system is also adapted to work with foreign partners.

