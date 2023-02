As of 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday in Ukraine there is a significant shortage of power in the power system, now the excess of consumption limits is not recorded.

The press service of Ukrenergo announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Electricity consumption: at Tuesday's level. A significant power deficit remains," it was said.

Ukrenergo recalls that the power deficit was caused by damage to power plants (generating capacities) and the high-voltage network as a result of 13 missile and 15 drone attacks.

The grid is still recovering from the strikes.

In addition, several units of thermal power plants for technological reasons are under repair.

As a result, electricity generation at operating power plants cannot fully cover consumption.

Slightly increased consumption limits, which are valid during the day, were brought to all oblenergos.

"Currently, the limit has not been exceeded. At the same time, emergency shutdowns will be applied during the day in case of non-compliance with the limits," the message says.

The restoration of energy infrastructure facilities damaged during the January 26 massive attack continues.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 31, electricity consumption continued to grow due to cooling, a significant power deficit remained in the power system.