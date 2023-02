The Head of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada David Arakhamia has announced "spring arrests" of Ukrainian high-ranking officials and businessmen.

He wrote about this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Arakhamia said that on Wednesday, in particular, searches took place at businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi, former Interior Minister Arsen Avakov and Verkhovna Rada Member, businessman-developer Vadym Stolar.

"I will inform the public about the announced spring arrests. Today: searches at the Tax Service; reports of suspicion to high officials of the Ministry of Defense; searches at Kolomoiskyi concerning Ukrnafta; a whole series of tacit investigative actions; searches at Avakov; searches at Stolar; dismissal of the entire leadership of the Customs Service," wrote Arakhamia.

The MP emphasized that the country will change during the war, and if someone is not ready for changes, then the state will help them change.

On January 23, Arakhamia announced that corrupt officials would be prosecuted, and an "active arrests" would take place this spring.

On Wednesday, media reported that the Security Service and the Bureau of Economic Security were searching Kolomoiskyi’s home.

The investigation concerns fraud against Ukrtatnafta and Ukrnafta companies.

Journalists report that we it concerns the embezzlement of oil products for UAH 40 billion and evasion of customs duties.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, MP Honcharenko predicts the dismissal of the entire leadership of the State Customs Service on Wednesday, February 1.

Former Deputy Minister of Defense Viacheslav Shapovalov and Former Deputy Director of the Department of Public Procurement of the Ministry of Defense Bohdan Khmelnytskyi were handed suspicions.

Verkhovna Rada Member Vadym Stolar (Restoration of Ukraine group) sold the Live.Network media holding to Hanna Kovaliova, co-founder of We know now and Badoev ID creative agencies.