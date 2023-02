Heavily Wounded Occupiers Provided With Minimal Medical Aid And Sent Back To Front Line - General Staff

Severely wounded occupiers in the Luhansk Region are given minimal medical care in hospitals and sent back to the front line.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The authority notes that the enemy continues to suffer losses.

"Another military hospital has been set up in the Novoivanivka area of the Luhansk Region. About 100 Russian servicemen are being treated. The severity of injuries is usually underestimated and not recorded in medical documents. After providing minimal assistance, they are sent to the front line," the General Staff reported.

At the same time, over the past 24 hours, the Air Force of the Defense Forces made 9 strikes on enemy concentration areas and 2 strikes on the positions of its anti-aircraft missile systems.

Rocketeers and gunners hit 13 areas of concentration of enemy manpower, 1 command post and 1 ammunition depot.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the occupiers failed to break through the defense of the Armed Forces near 8 settlements of the Donetsk Region.

The Russian occupiers are treating their wounded in the maternity wards of the city and regional hospitals of Luhansk.

The hospital in the Zaporizhzhia Region is full of occupiers, but doctors refuse to treat them.