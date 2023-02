Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the European Solidarity faction Oleksii Honcharenko said that the former Deputy Minister of Defense Viacheslav Shapovalov and the former deputy director of the public procurement department of the Ministry of Defense Bohdan Khmelnytskyi were handed suspicions.

He announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Officials from the Ministry of Defense came with searches. The former deputy director of the public procurement department of the Ministry of Defense Khmelnytskyi and the former Deputy Minister of Defense Shapovalov have already been handed suspicions," Honcharenko wrote.

He noted that the suspicion was also reported to Volodymyr Tereshchenko, the former deputy head of the State Enterprise for Foreign Trade and Investment “Promoboronexport”.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 24, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Deputy Minister of Defense Viacheslav Shapovalov, who was responsible for the rear support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Earlier, the press service of the Ministry of Defense reported that Shapovalov resigned after the scandal with the procurement of food for the military and his resignation letter was supported by the head of the ministry, Oleksii Reznikov.