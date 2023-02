The Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company has started preparations for the next heating season of 2023/2024.

This is stated in the message of the Naftogaz, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, Naftogaz Chairman Oleksii Chernyshov noted at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy and Housing and Utility Services that the Naftogaz team is already working on a strategic plan for the next heating season 2023/2024.

"We are changing the very logic of preparing for the heating season. Now we are preparing for two heating seasons at the same time. That is, we are trying to take into account all the following challenges and risks. It is important not only whether we have enough gas for this winter, but also what gas balance we have we will get out of it, as well as where we will get fuel before the next season," he said.

According to Chernyshov, Ukraine has sufficient volumes of gas for the successful completion of this heating season.

"Last year, until the beginning of this winter, we managed to accumulate 14.5 billion cubic meters of gas in our underground storages. This was enough within certain scenarios. Unfortunately, due to enemy shelling, the energy infrastructure of Ukraine was damaged, as a result of which additional volume of gas for power generation was needed," Chernyshov said.

He noted that it has already been possible to secure an additional volume of gas in the amount of 1.1 billion cubic meters of imported resource, a certain volume of gas is still expected, which under the current weather conditions is enough to complete the autumn-winter period.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of January 24, gas reserves in underground storage facilities amounted to about 11 billion cubic meters.

Previously, Naftogaz agreed on reserving additional volumes of gas for the heating season.