The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is conducting searches of the management of the State Tax Service in Kyiv.

This follows from a statement by the Ukrainian News Agency with reference to sources in law enforcement agencies.

In particular, searches are carried out at the office of Acting Head of the Tax Service of Kyiv, Oksana Datii, and a deputy head of the Main Department of the State Tax Service in Kyiv.

According to sources, the SBI is investigating the fact of illegal receipt of VAT refunds from the state budget, including through abuse of power and official position by representatives of tax authorities.

As a result of such actions, more than UAH 30 billion of state funds entered shadow circulation.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the SBI detained a deputy head of one of the State Tax Service offices in the Zhytomyr Region on suspicion of receiving a bribe of UAH 200,000.

In November 2022, Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a member of the Verkhovna Rada representing the Voice faction, reported that a search was conducted at the State Tax Service.

The SBI has warned of an attempt to "retroactively" release an official of the Zhytomyr tax office arrested for bribery.