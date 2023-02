Occupiers fail to break through AFU defense near 8 settlements in Donetsk Region – General Staff

Over the past day, the occupiers failed to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near eight settlements in the Donetsk Region.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"On January 31, units of the AFU repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of settlements of Yampolivka, Spirne, Rozdolivka, Blahodatne, Chervona Hora, Bakhmut, Klishchiyivka, and Paraskoviyivka in the Donetsk Region," the General Staff said.

The enemy does not stop offensive actions in the Lyman and Bakhmut directions, but suffers heavy losses.

The enemy is conducting unsuccessful offensive actions in the Avdiyivka and Novopavlovsk directions.

In the Volyn, Polisskyi, Siversk, and Slobozhanskyi directions, there have been no significant changes, no offensive groups of the enemy were detected.

The areas of Rozhkovychi, Basivka, Oleksandrivka, and Hrabovske settlements in the Sumy Region; and Veterynarne, Strelecha, Hlyboke, Zelene, Neskuchne, Ohirtseve, Vovchansk, Starytsia, and Budarka settlements in the Kharkiv region were fired using mortars and artillery.

In the Kupiyansk direction, the enemy fired at the positions of our troops in the Ivanivka, Kupiyansk, Kyslivka, and Kotliarivka districts of the Kharkiv Region; and Novoselivka and Kovalivka in the Luhansk Region.

On the Lyman direction, Novoyehorivka, Nevske, Chervonopopivka, Kreminna, and Dibrova in the Luhansk Region were damaged by fire.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the AFU hit more than 20 enemy concentration areas, the occupiers suffered heavy losses.

On January 30, the AFU repelled enemy attacks near 13 settlements and destroyed two ammunition depots.