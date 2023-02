The coming months at the front will be very difficult.

Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, said this on the Freedom TV channel.

He noted that now the Russian troops are continuing their attempts to go on the offensive and are attacking Ukrainian positions with their bodies.

At the same time, unlike the occupiers, Ukrainian defenders fight with skill, not numbers.

"The situation is very difficult: the enemy continues to advance. Therefore, in fact, the losses of the enemy are much higher than those of the Ukrainian army. Unfortunately, we also have losses. But the skill and motivation of Ukrainian fighters, plus equipment and weapons, both our domestic ones, and those from of our partners is what will ultimately break the course of (Russia's) offensive actions," Yusov said.

He noted that the next two months at the front will be tense.

"Both February and March will be very active," he said.

However, he added that given the state of the troops and equipment that the occupiers have, they have no choice but to fight in numbers.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on January 31, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) repelled enemy attacks in the areas of 13 settlements in the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions. The enemy continues to conduct offensive actions in the Lyman and Bakhmut directions, suffering heavy losses. It conducts unsuccessful offensive actions in the Avdiyivka and Novopavlovsk directions. In the Kupiyansk and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy is staying in defense.

Also, on Monday, January 30, the AFU eliminated 850 soldiers of the Russian occupation army and destroyed more than 20 units of the enemy's ground and air vehicles.