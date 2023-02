The Russian Army is reassessing its capabilities for advancing in the Donetsk Region, as well as on the battlefield.

This is stated in a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Military analysts noted that the so-called "head of the Donetsk People's Republic" Denys Pushylin has recently made a large number of statements about the advancement of Russian forces in Donbas.

In their opinion, he has lost touch with reality, as he contemplates the capture of Bakhmut, which will open the way to Kramatorsk and Sloviyansk, located 40 kilometers to the northwest.

"Founder of the Wagner private military company Yevgeny Prigozhin, previously claimed that the average speed of Russian advance around Bakhmut was about 100 meters per day, and it took Russian troops eight months to advance from the occupied Popasna, Luhansk Region, and Svitlodarsk to the current positions in the Bakhmut area (a distance of 25 km and 22 km, respectively)," ISW experts explained.

Pushylin also hopes to capture Vuhledar, which will allow Russian troops to launch offensive operations on Kurakhove, Mariyinka, and Pokrovsk, despite the fact that Russian forces have not been able to capture Mariyinka since March 17, 2022, when the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation erroneously reported the capture of the population center.

He claims that Russia will seize Avdiyivka, but does not explain how the invaders will break through the almost nine-year-old Ukrainian fortifications around the settlement.

"Pushylin's expectations regarding the hypothetical capture of Bakhmut further demonstrate that the Russians continue to face problems in accurately assessing the relationship between time and space, taking into account their military potential," the ISW report summarizes.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the AFU hit more than 20 enemy concentration areas, the occupiers suffered heavy losses.

On January 30, the AFU repelled enemy attacks near 13 settlements and destroyed two ammunition depots.