United States will provide Ukraine with longer-range missiles for the first time in a new aid package – Reuter

The United States is preparing a new military aid package worth over USD 2 billion for Ukraine, which is expected to include longer-range missiles, as well as other ammunition and weapons, for the first time.

This was reported by the Reuters agency on the night of February 1, citing two U.S. officials familiar with the matter.

A new aid package may be announced as early as this week. The aid will include support equipment for Patriot air defense systems, precision munitions, and Javelin anti-tank weapons, officials said.

One official said part of the package would come from a fund that allows weapons to be provided directly from military factories, rather than from existing U.S. weapon stockpiles.

