On January 31, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) repelled Russian attacks, and struck from the sky, and the ground in 22 areas of concentration of two enemy air defense systems.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU.

The enemy does not stop offensive actions in the Lyman, and Bakhmut directions. It suffered great losses. It also conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the Avdiyivka, and Novopavlovsk directions.

During the past day, the occupiers conducted five air strikes, and six missile strikes. They carried out more than 65 attacks using MLRSes. The civilian infrastructure of settlements in Sumy, Kharkiv, Mykolayiv, and Kherson Regions was affected.

Last day, units of the AFU repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of Yampolivka, Spirne, Rozdolivka, Blahodatne, Chervona Hora, Bakhmut, Klishchiyivka, and Paraskoviyivka settlements of the Donetsk Region.

In the Volyn, Polisskyi, Siversk, and Slobozhanskyi directions, without significant changes, no offensive groups of the enemy were detected. The areas of Rozhkovychi, Basivka, Oleksandrivka, and Hrabovske settlements in the Sumy Region, and Veterynarne, Strelecha, Hlyboke, Zelene, Neskuchne, Ohirtseve, Vovchansk, Starytsia, and Budarka settlements in the Kharkiv Region were fired with mortars, and artillery.

In the Kupiyansk direction, the enemy fired at the positions of our troops in the Ivanivka, Kupiyansk, Kyslivka, and Kotliarivka districts of the Kharkiv Region; and Novoselivka, and Kovalivka in the Luhansk Region.

On the Lyman direction, Novoyehorivka, Nevske, Chervonopopivka, Kreminna, and Dibrova in the Luhansk Region were damaged by fire.

In the Bakhmut direction, Verkhniokamiyanske, Spirne, Berestove, Bilohorivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Predtechyne, Klishchiyivka, Kurdyumivka, Druzhba, and Mayorsk in the Donetsk Region came under enemy fire.

Berdychi, Tonenke, Severna, Avdiyivka, Vodiane, Heorhiyivka, Mariyinka, and Pobieda were shelled in the Avdiyivka direction.

In the Novopavlovsk direction, areas of the settlements of Velyka Novosilka, Neskuchne, Novoukrayinka, Bohoyavlenka, Vuhledar, and Mykilski Dachi in the Donetsk Region were damaged by fire.

In the Zaporizhzhia Region, the areas of 20 settlements were affected by the fire, including Vremivka, and Novopil in the Donetsk Region, and Malynivka, Huliaipole, Charivne, Orikhiv, and Novodanylivka in Zaporizhzhia.

In the Kherson direction, the areas of 21 settlements were shelled by rocket launchers, barrel artillery, and mortars. In particular, these are Zolota Balka, Mykolayivka, Tiahynka, Poniativka, Antonivka, Berehove, Yantarne, and Kherson. There are victims among the civilian population.

During the past day, the Air Force of the AFU made nine strikes on enemy concentration areas, and two strikes on the positions of its anti-aircraft missile systems.

Rockets, and gunners hit 13 areas of concentration of enemy manpower, one control post, and one ammunition depot.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, last day the AFU repelled enemy attacks in the areas of 13 settlements in the Luhansk, and Donetsk Regions. The enemy continues to conduct offensive actions in the Lyman, and Bakhmut directions, suffering heavy losses. It conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the Avdiyivka, and Novopavlovsk directions. In the Kupiyansk and Zaporizhzhia directions - defends previously captured lines.

Also, on Monday, January 30, the AFU of Ukraine eliminated 850 soldiers of the Russian occupation army, and destroyed more than 20 units of the enemy's ground, and air vehicles.