U.S. President Joe Biden ьшпре meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his visit to Poland.

This follows from a statement by Dziennik Gazeta Prawna (DGP).

According to the publication, the option of Joe Biden's meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is to present his 10-point peace plan, is being considered.

The meeting between Presidents Zelenskyy and Biden may take place in Rzeszow or Warsaw. The presence of the Ukrainian president is expected to be part of a broader diplomatic plan that Kyiv intends to implement a year after the start of the Russian invasion.

A diplomatic source in Kyiv informed the Polish newspaper that the president of Ukraine will present a peace plan and convene an international conference on Ukraine. He will also return to the topic of security guarantees of Ukraine. In addition to the United States, Canada, Turkiye, Great Britain, Israel, Germany, and Poland can become guarantor countries.

According to the DGP, the document will contain 10 items. It will provide for the recognition of the territorial integrity of Ukraine in the borders before the illegal annexation of Crimea in March 2014. A new element is the denial of the so-called demarcation line until February 24. In addition, the plan will include provisions on nuclear safety for the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and food safety. It will be about the exchange of prisoners and the return of deported Ukrainian children from Russia.

Zelenskyy's plan also includes the creation of an international tribunal to consider war crimes committed by Russians in Ukraine. The President of Ukraine at the UN will also demand new security guarantees for Ukraine in the Euro-Atlantic institutions. As the DGP source emphasized, the issue of territorial concessions will not be a subject of discussion for Zelenskyy.

Joe Biden will visit Poland at the end of February. It is possible that this will happen on February 24 - the anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation. At the same time, the possibility of a visit by the U.S. President to Ukraine is rejected.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on January 21, U.S. President Joseph Biden announced that Ukraine would receive all the necessary assistance to fight against the Russian army.

On January 25, U.S. President Joe Biden officially announced that the U.S. is transferring 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine.

As earlier reported, in December, a press conference was held in the U.S. capital after the historic talks between Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelenskyy.