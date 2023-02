China's lottery sales rose 13.8% year on year to total ¥424.65 bln ($62.82 bln) in 2022, data from the Ministry of Finance showed. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

Sales of lottery tickets to support the country's welfare system climbed 4.1% year on year to ¥148.13 bln, while lottery tickets sold to support the sports industry surged 19.7% to ¥276.52 bln.

In December alone, lottery sales rose 91.7% to hit ¥61.85 bln. Of the total, sales of welfare lottery tickets dropped 16.9% to total ¥11.83 bln, while sales of sports lottery tickets soared 177.5% to hit ¥50.02 bln, mainly due to the FIFA World Cup.

Under China's lottery management rules, funds raised from ticket sales are used for administrative expenses and public welfare projects, and to fund prizes.