If Ukraine does not receive enough weapons, Russian aggression will spread to Europe. Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the Office of the President, wrote about this on Twitter on Tuesday, January 31.

"Representatives of certain EU countries believe that Ukraine should not be given weapons, because the war will spread to Europe. But: 1. The war is already in the center of Europe, and the Russian Federation demonstrates the most anti-human type of killings of the population. 2. If there are no weapons in Ukraine - the war will spread to the EU. Because Russia will not stop expansion," Podoliak emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 25, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the key after the decision of the allies to supply modern tanks to Ukraine is the speed of delivery of weapons and military training, as well as its volume.

On January 25, Zelenskyy discussed with the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Jens Stoltenberg the expansion of the tank coalition and unlocking the supply of new types of weapons for Ukraine.

On January 22, the representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Vadym Skibitskyi said that Russia will try to launch a large-scale new offensive on Ukraine in the first half of 2023.