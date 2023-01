The High Anti-Corruption Court has ordered a five-year detention of the head of the Kharkiv District Administrative Court Olha Panchenko for paying a bribe.

The verdict was announced on January 31, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The High Anti-Corruption Court has found the head of the Kharkiv District Administrative Court guilty of expressing a proposal and providing an unlawful benefit to a judge of the same court in the amount of USD 3,000 for making a decision in an administrative case (part 3 of article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The High Anti-Corruption Court sentenced Panchenko to five years in prison with deprivation of the right to hold the post of judge for a period of three years.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2020, Panchenko received USD 10,000 from a lawyer for pressure on the subordinate judge Zaichko in the Slice housing estate case on the development of 13 hectares of forest. This is evidenced by surveillance footage from Panchenko's office, where the transfer of the bribe and materials of the criminal case took place.

The Security Service of Ukraine, together with the NACB under the procedural leadership of the SACPO, exposed the head of the Kharkiv District Administrative Court for the transfer of a bribe.