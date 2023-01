The troops of the Russian Federation plan to again send the Volga armored train to the war in Ukraine, which should cover the military echelons in the occupied territories of Ukraine, conduct reconnaissance, as well as carry out mine clearance and restoration of railway tracks.

This was reported by the Defense Express web portal, referring to the Russian TV channel Zvezda.

In service with this armored train are machine guns, as well as platforms with installed anti-aircraft guns. As the Russian military assured, "they are ready to repel any attack."

The armored train is protected with the armor with a thickness of 20 mm, as well as sandbags located inside. The speed of the armored train is 35-40 km/h - as the military themselves say, "if the route is not studied, then you can even overtake the train on foot."

The main danger for an armored train is sabotage and reconnaissance groups, therefore, during the stop, UAVs are launched. In addition, from the air armored train is covered by aircraft - Ка-52 and Мі-8 helicopters.

Recall that in March 2022, the Russian army has already used an armored train in Ukraine.

