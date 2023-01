The Russian occupation troops are going to strengthen the Zaporizhzhia direction with Wagner PMC mercenaries, which may indicate the activation of the front in this area.

The head of the joint press center of the Tauride Defense Forces Yevhen Yerin announced this on the air of the all-Ukrainian telethon on Tuesday, January 31.

Yerin said that there were signs that the Russian occupiers were preparing to transfer the "Wagnerites" in the direction of Zaporizhzhia. Currently, there are attempts at reconnaissance by the invaders. The defense forces are preparing for possible actions in this area of ​ ​ the front, said Yerin.

"There is some information, which is currently being clarified, about the arrival of Russian mercenaries from a private military company in this direction. As we know, where Wagner appears, there is a certain activation, so we are also preparing for this, taking all the necessary measures," the speaker emphasized.

According to him, there is a possibility of more active actions by the enemy in connection with additional forces.

