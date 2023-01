At the end of the week, the 24th Ukraine-EU summit will be held in Kyiv, during which Ukraine will present the results of the implementation of the European Commission's recommendations, as well as a number of industry documents and a joint statement will be signed.

This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba during a briefing.

He noted that Ukraine is preparing to present the results of the implementation of all 7 recommendations of the European Commission and expects a positive assessment from the EU.

"We are counting on significant progress in approaching the internal market of the European Union, cooperation in the energy sector and the field of renewable gases," Kuleba said.

The Minister said that the key issue on the agenda should be the prospect of the earliest possible start of the negotiation process on joining the European Union after Ukraine fulfills all the recommendations of the European Commission and receives a positive assessment.

"New sanctions will also be at the center of the discussion, in particular regarding the Russian missile and drone industry and the nuclear industry. Separate topics will be the security situation, the implementation of President Zelenskyy's "peace formula", as well as holding Russia accountable for its crimes," said the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

He noted that important attention will be paid to the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine, taking into account the perspective of the EU's key role in this process.

In addition, during the summit, a number of industry documents are being prepared for signing, which are under consideration by the parties, as well as a joint statement based on its results.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Office of the President are actively working on finalizing the joint statement so that it is as strong as possible and meets the interests of Ukraine as much as possible," Kuleba said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba states that Ukraine intends to start pre-accession negotiations with the European Union by the end of 2023.

In addition, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that Ukraine expects to complete negotiations on joining the European Union by 2025.

Earlier, the Deputy Chairman of the European Commission, Frans Timmermans, said that Ukraine will not be able to become a member of the European Union as long as Russian troops are present on its territory.