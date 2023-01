In Brovary, During Meeting Of Executive Committee Of City Council, Mayor Sapozhko And 8 Other Men Received Sum

In Brovary, during a meeting of the executive committee of the city council, a representative of the military commissariat presented summons to the mayor of Brovary Ihor Sapozhko and 8 other men, they should come to the military registration and enlistment office to clarify the credentials and pass the military medical commission.

Sapozhko himself and the Tribune - Brovary publication announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, before the meeting of the executive committee, together with other members of the executive committee, I received a summons to the Brovary military registration and enlistment office and the joint venture (military registration and enlistment office)," he wrote.

The mayor noted that he arrived at the military registration and enlistment office today and re-checked the credentials.

Sapozhko added that at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, he on his own initiative visited the Brovary military enlistment office and updated his credentials.

The Tribune - Brovary publication reported that the summons were handed over by Mykhailo Hryhoriants, deputy head of the Brovary district territorial military registration and enlistment office.

They were received by all men present at the meeting of the executive committee - 9 people.

The first summons were handed to the mayor.

The publication notes that 98 more men from the Brovary united territorial community will receive summons.

The process of serving summons was caught on video.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada extended the terms of martial law and general mobilization from November 21 for 90 days, that is, until February 19, 2023.

In December, the head of the staff department of the headquarters of the Command of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Roman Horbach, said that no waves of mobilization are expected in Ukraine, mobilization measures are taking place in accordance with the plan.