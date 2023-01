Over the past three days, the Russian army, after combat reconnaissance, launched a coordinated attack in the area of the cities of Pavlivka and Vuhledar. Despite certain successes, they do not have the strength to make a breakthrough.

The British Ministry of Defense reported this on Twitter.

Pavlivka and Vuhledar are located 50 km southwest of Donetsk, and Russia already used the 155th marine brigade to storm the same area last November. Elements of the 155th brigade are now engaged again as part of a force no less than a brigade. Russian forces probably advanced a few hundred meters beyond the small Kashlahach River, which marked the front line for several months.

The Russian command probably aims to develop a new axis of attack on the Ukrainian-controlled territory of the Donetsk Region and distract Ukrainian troops from the Bakhmut direction, where fierce battles are taking place, the summary says.

There is a real possibility that Russia will continue to win local victories in this sector, according to British intelligence. However, it is unlikely that Russia has sufficient free troops in the area to achieve an operationally meaningful breakthrough.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed another 490 occupiers over the past day. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale war, about 126,650 soldiers of the Russian Federation have already been eliminated.

Meanwhile, the Defense Forces repelled enemy attacks in the areas of 13 settlements in the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions. The enemy continues to conduct offensive actions in the Lyman and Bakhmut directions, suffering heavy losses. Conducts unsuccessful offensive actions in the Avdiyivka and Novopavlivsk directions. On the Kupyansk and Zaporizhzhia directions, it defends previously captured lines.