Stefanchuk Tells How Many MPs Went To Front And Whether Their Children Fighting

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, only two Members of Parliament out of more than 400 parliamentarians have gone to the front. The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, said this on the air of a nationwide telethon.

Thus, according to him, Ukraine is being defended on the front lines by people's representatives from the Holos faction - Roman Kostenko and Roman Lozynskyi.

"There are at least two MPs who are fighting on the front lines - they are MPs Kostenko and Lozynskyi. They actually went to the front from the first day and work very effectively both at the front and in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. They participate in meetings both committees and the Verkhovna Rada," Stefanchuk said.

Stefanchuk has no information that any of the children of MPs went to the front.

"As for children (of MPs - ed.), I don't know about them. Probably because we have a fairly young composition of the Verkhovna Rada. Some simply don't have children yet, some have small ones. As for the older generation of MPs, I am also not aware of such cases," Stefanchuk noted.

