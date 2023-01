The National Bank of Ukraine is expanding cooperation with the international central securities depository Clearstream.

This is stated in the message of the NBU, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, agreements were reached on the expansion of the existing "link" with Clearstream and the inclusion of additional types of assets in the list of financial instruments that will be served through it.

Thanks to the expansion of the "link", foreign investors will have the opportunity to carry out transactions not only with the state securities of Ukraine, but also with other financial instruments of post-war reconstruction.

For this purpose, Clearstream, with the assistance of the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, will open an account in securities of the nominal holder at the National Bank of Ukraine.

According to the National Bank's estimates, the relevant step will contribute to the growth of cross-border investments, increase the liquidity of the Ukrainian capital market and support this market primarily in terms of post-war reconstruction tools and restoration of the destroyed infrastructure and economy of Ukraine.

In 2019, Clearstream entered the Ukrainian capital market and launched a "link" with the NBU depository.

This made it possible to ensure the access of foreign investors to the hryvnia-denominated state securities market.

In the first months after the announcement of the start of the project, foreign investments in hryvnia government bonds increased from almost zero to UAH 44 billion, and according to the results of the first year of operation of the "link", the volume of foreign investments in the public debt of Ukraine reached a record-breaking UAH 129 billion.

In 2022, despite Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, Clearstream continuously ensured the full functioning of the hryvnia government bonds market on international financial platforms, providing reliable access to Ukrainian financial instruments to foreign investors, as well as working to expand the capabilities of the "link".

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Clearstream is a provider of post-trade infrastructure in financial markets, which is part of the Deutsche Borse Group.

It is one of the largest international depositories in the world, providing storage of local and international securities, as well as conducting settlements for such securities.

Clearstream provides access to 59 local securities markets and holds assets worth EUR 16 trillion.

Previously, the National Commission for Securities and the Stock Market made a decision regarding the admission of securities included in the S&P 500 stock index to circulation on the territory of Ukraine.