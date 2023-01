Russians Preparing For Something. Haidai Spoke About Intentions Of Invaders On Eastern Front

The Russians will complete the training of the "freshly mobilized" next month and they are likely to then be sent to the Luhansk Region. As the enemy prepares for offensive actions in February.

Serhii Haidai, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The Rashists are unequivocally preparing for something on the eastern front in February. Next month, the training course of freshly mobilized is just being completed and, most likely, they will come to the Luhansk region," Haidai said.

He also said that the occupiers gave the Gauleiters of the temporarily occupied territories of the Luhansk Region an ultimatum: "either the Russian Federation will reach the administrative borders of the region by April 1, or there will be "personnel decisions."

"The deportation of people from the occupied territories living near the front line continues. Rashists are afraid that people transmit information about their location to the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Haidai adds.

Recall that earlier Haidai reported that in the occupied Luhansk Region, the invaders began to check smartphones of schoolchildren.

In addition, in the Luhansk Region, the Russian occupiers began to massively take out residents of the village of Popivka in order to free up houses for the military of the Russian Federation.