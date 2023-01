The National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities (Energy Commission) started the certification procedure of the Ukrtransgaz company as a gas storage operator in order to confirm compliance with the requirements for preventing risks to the safety of natural gas supply.

This is stated in the message of the commission, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that the certification of the Ukrtransgaz company as a gas storage operator, in turn:

- will create conditions for the growth and development of the natural gas market, as well as for the maximum loading of underground gas storage capacities;

- will contribute to additional financial income from underground gas storage services;

- will contribute to the strengthening of energy stability in Ukraine and Europe;

- will contribute to the further integration of the Ukrainian natural gas market with the European one.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine is preparing for the certification of the Ukrtransgaz company as a European operator of gas storage facilities.