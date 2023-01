Ukraine Has Not Yet Asked For Aircraft From Germany - Ukrainian Ambassador

Official Kyiv has not yet made requests to Germany regarding the supply of combat aircraft. This was stated by the Ambassador of Ukraine in Berlin, Oleksii Makeyev, in an interview with DW.

When asked about the likelihood of such a request in the future, the diplomat replied that everything would depend on the situation on the battlefield.

"If I receive such a request from our military, we will talk about this topic with our partners behind closed doors and in an atmosphere of trust," Makeyev said.

He noted that combat aircraft are necessary for Ukraine to strengthen air defense, as Russia is mass-launching missiles at Ukrainian cities, in particular, infrastructure. In this regard, the diplomat called on the West to speed up decision-making regarding military support.

Makeyev named the acquisition of German armored vehicles, battle tanks, artillery and air defense systems as his priorities as Ambassador in Berlin. He stated that the Ukrainian side has made great progress and will continue to communicate with German partners regarding these four points.

