Ukraine Will Receive Up To 140 Western Tanks In First Wave Of Contributions - Kuleba

In the first wave of assistance from international partners, Ukraine will receive 120-140 units of tanks of modern Western models.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba announced this during a briefing.

"In the first wave of contributions, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive from 120 to 140 units of modern tanks of Western models. These are Leopard 2, Challenger 2, M1 Abrams. And we really count on Leclerc," said Kuleba.

It is reported that currently the international tank coalition has 12 participants. The Foreign Minister noted that it is too early to name participants.

"It is too early to name all coalition countries and their practical contributions, because some of them still have to make formal decisions, in accordance with their internal procedures," he said.

The Minister added that this is a lot, but Ukraine continues to work on expanding the composition of the coalition, as well as increasing contributions by already announced participants.

"The formation of an international tank coalition is a great victory for Ukraine and Ukrainian diplomacy," Kuleba said.

