In Belarus, on Tuesday, January 31, joint staff training of the Joint Command of the regional group of troops began.

The press service of the Ministry of Defense of Belarus has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Within a week, representatives of the military departments of the two states will work out the issue of joint planning for the use of troops based on the experience of armed conflicts in recent years on the topic: "Making a decision on the use of a regional group of troops (forces) in favor of ensuring the military security of the Union State," said the statement.

The Belarusian Ministry of Defense says that the complex of joint operational training measures is aimed at improving the compatibility of the military control bodies of the two states and is the next stage of preparation for the joint exercises "Shield of the Union-2023," which are planned in Russia in September this year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russia continues to train its military at training grounds in Belarus, but offensive groups have not been created.