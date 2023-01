5.3 Million Consumers Left Without Light In Morning Due To Emergency And Hourly Outages - Energy Ministry

About 5.3 million consumers in Ukraine remained without electricity on Tuesday morning due to hourly/emergency outages.

The press service of the Ministry of Energy announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As of 9:00 a.m., due to the application of hourly/emergency outage schedules, the number of de-energized consumers was 5.3 million, or 30% of their total," it said.

It is noted that compared to the previous day, the situation with the energy supply of consumers has practically not changed.

The expected electric power deficit at the evening consumption maximum is about 25%.

In connection with the hostilities, the most difficult situation with blackouts is in the Donetsk, Kherson and Kharkiv Regions.

"Due to the shortage of electricity and the consequences of the last massive shelling, most consumers are disconnected in the Odesa, Vinnytsia and Dnipropetrovsk Regions," the statement said.

The Ministry of Energy noted that the restriction of electricity consumption is carried out by Ukrenergo by bringing to all operators of distribution systems (former oblenergos) consumption limits that are valid for a day.

Each such operator in its region makes schedules of hourly outages and informs consumers about it.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Tuesday, electricity consumption continues to grow due to cooling, a significant power deficit remains in the power system.