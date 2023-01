They Shelled From Tanks, MLRS And Artillery. Russians Shelled Kherson Region Over 50 Times

The Russian occupiers shelled the territory of the Kherson Region 54 times in the past day. Residential buildings were damaged as a result of enemy attacks.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration in the Telegram channel.

"The Russian occupiers shelled the territory of the Kherson Region 54 times. The enemy opened fire from artillery, MLRS, mortars and tanks," the report says.

According to the Regional Military Administration, Kherson itself was shelled 7 times by the Russian army - residential buildings were damaged. The Ostriv neighborhood suffered the most from enemy attacks.

"Last day, there were no casualties among civilians," the Regional Military Administration added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupiers shelled the Kherson port on Sunday, as a result of which 2 foreign ships were damaged and oil products leaked into the Dnieper.

On January 29, a hospital in Kherson came under fire from the Russian occupiers. The nurse was injured as a result of the hits.

On Thursday, January 26, 1 person was killed and 3 others were injured as a result of shelling in the village of Kochubeyivka, Kherson Region.