Leopard 2 Tanks From Norway Can Be Delivered To Ukraine In Late March

Norwegian Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram said that his country will deliver part of its German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine by late March this year.

The French publication France 24 writes about it.

According to the head of the Norwegian Defense Ministry, Norway has 36 Leopard 2 tanks.

According to information from open sources, it is about Leopard 2 tanks of the 2A4 modification.

Gram emphasized that the country's leadership has not yet decided on the exact number of tanks that Norway intends to transfer to Ukraine.

It will be recalled that on January 25, the Minister of Defense of Norway Bjorn Arild Gram announced that his country intends to join the so-called "Leopard coalition" in order to supply Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine together with other countries.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 25, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that his country will supply Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

Germany also allowed the countries that are armed with German tanks to transfer them to Ukraine.

Currently, it is known that 12 countries have joined the "Leopard coalition". At the same time, some of them do not have tanks in service, but perhaps they intend to finance the costs of logistics, procurement of ammunition, etc.

We also wrote that on January 25, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg discussed the expansion of the tank coalition.