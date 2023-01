The Ukrainian military destroyed five light-engine boats with Russian saboteurs on the Dnieper River.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Tuesday, January 31, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The enemy intensified the activities of its sabotage and reconnaissance groups in the area of ​ ​ the islands at the mouth of the Dnieper. Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have destroyed at least five light-engine boats with such enemy groups," the report said.

Recall that the Russian military next month will complete the exercises of the "freshly mobilized" and, probably, they will then be sent to the Luhansk Region. As the enemy prepares for offensive action in February.

On January 26, Colonel Serhii Cherevatyi, a spokesman for the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces, said that the Russians daily lose up to a battalion of soldiers killed in the Bakhmut direction.

We also wrote that the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Norway announced its assessment of the losses of Russia and Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

And according to the U.S. military, the losses of the Russian army "significantly" exceed the figure of 100,000 killed.