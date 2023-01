Hungary And Austria Agree Not To Supply Weapons To Ukraine

Austria and Hungary have agreed not to supply weapons to Ukraine.

Austrian Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner and her Hungarian colleague Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky stated this at a meeting in Budapest, European Pravda reports.

During the joint press conference, the ministers said that Austria and Hungary's position on the war in Ukraine is clear and both countries do not send weapons to the conflict zone to prevent further escalation.

Szalay-Bobrovniczky stated that Hungary "will be on the side of peace" by providing humanitarian aid to refugees affected by the war.

Close cooperation will be most important as "we live in a dangerous time," he said.

According to Tanner, the greatest danger is that war can spread to Europe, and this will not only be a conventional war, but also interaction with hybrid war and increased migration in general.

"The consequences are felt not only in Austria, but also in Hungary. Eventually, the routes run through our neighboring country to us," Tanner said.

Asylum seekers in Austria tripled last year to 108,490 applications, making it the EU country with the steepest increase overall. Meanwhile, Hungary saw the fewest applications - 46 in total. Tanner did not mention the fact that Hungary refuses to register asylum seekers in defiance of EU law.

Recall that earlier Viktor Orban said that Hungary would veto EU sanctions against Russia's nuclear energy.