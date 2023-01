Electricity consumption continues to grow in Ukraine due to the cold weather. There is a significant deficit in the power system.

This is reported by Ukrenergo.

The power system is reportedly still recovering from earlier Russian missile strikes that damaged power plant units.

"As a result of Russian missile and drone attacks, power plants (generating capacities) and the high-voltage network were damaged. 13 missile and 15 drone attacks caused significant damage to the high-voltage network facilities and power plants," the message reads.

In addition, during the day, several units of thermal power plants were taken out for repair for technological reasons.

As a result, electricity production at operating power plants cannot fully cover consumption.

Consumption limits have been established for all regional power distribution companies, which apply throughout the day. So far, the limits have not been exceeded, so emergency power outages have not been applied. However, given the trend of increasing consumption, there is a danger of exceeding the limits in the regions and applying restrictions.

We would like to remind you that in Kyiv and the Kyiv Region on Tuesday, January 31, stabilization schedules of power outages are in effect. The duration of the power outages is different for each consumer and can last up to 7 hours in a row.