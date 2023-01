The High Anti-Corruption Court sentenced the former investigator of the Prosecutor General's Office Dmytro Sus to 9 years of imprisonment for misappropriation of property during searches.

The verdict was announced on Tuesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Sus was found guilty of misappropriation and sale of property seized during searches of underground casinos (cash, slot machines, poker and roulette tables, bar stools, video recorder and other property).

Sus was convicted for embezzlement of property, which was recognized as material evidence, for more than UAH 800,000.

The prosecutor said that Sus sold most of the property for USD 10,000.

The prosecutor's office requested a 10-year prison sentence for Sus.

Instead, the court sentenced him to 9 years of imprisonment with a ban on holding certain positions for 3 years and confiscation of all property belonging to him.

The verdict has not entered into force and can be appealed to the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office asked the High Anti-Corruption Court to sentence the former investigator of the Prosecutor General's Office, Dmytro Sus, to 10 years in prison for misappropriation of property during searches.

In March 2018, Sus was released from the pre-trial detention center on bail of UAH 1.2 million.