Acargo ship docking at Ningbo-Zhoushan Port in east China's Zhejiang Province. Photo by Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi.

Acargo ship docking at Ningbo-Zhoushan Port in east China's Zhejiang Province. Photo by Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi.

China's busiest port, the Port of Ningbo Zhoushan in the eastern province of Zhejiang, saw its cargo throughput exceed 1.25 bln tonnes in 2022, ranking first globally for a 14th consecutive year, according to the port. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The port's container throughput hit 33.35 mln twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) last year, ranking third globally.

By the end of 2022, the port's sea routes totaled 300, with an increase of 13 routes from the end of 2021.

Its sea-rail intermodal container transport service also saw robust growth in 2022, handling 1.45 mln TEUs for the first time, up 20% over the previous year.