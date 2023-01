Russia keeps 12 ships in the Black Sea, including three Kalibr cruise missile carriers with a total of 20 missiles.

This follows from a statement by the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As of January 31, 2023:

12 enemy ships are on combat duty in the Black Sea, including 3 Kalibr cruise missile carriers with a total of 20 missiles;

in the Sea of Azov, the enemy continues to control sea communications by keeping one ship on combat duty;

in the Mediterranean Sea, there are 10 enemy ships, five of which carry Kalibr cruise missiles – 72 missiles.

During the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the passage through the Kerch-Yenikal Strait was carried out by:

in the direction of the Sea of Azov - 34 vessels, of which 18 vessels were moving from the Bosporus Strait;

in the direction of the Black Sea – 31 vessels, of which 7 vessels continued their movement in the direction of the Bosporus Strait.

As earlier reported, yesterday, Russia took more than 10 ships to the Black Sea.